Everything You Need To Know About Larry Page, Google's New CEO

Photo: AP

In a surprise move, Google announced today that Larry Page, one of its founders, will replace Eric Schmidt in April as the company’s CEO.So who’s Larry Page?



Page was Google’s founding CEO, leading the company from two employees (himself and Sergey Brin) to more than 200, according to his official Google bio.

He has been a nerd his whole life. Specifically, his “love of computers began at age six,” according to his bio. During his undergrad years at the University of Michigan, he built an inkjet printer out of Legos. He was also a member of the solar car team.

He’s the reason Google’s search algorithm was called “PageRank.” Larry Page, Page-Rank, get it? This was developed while he was at Stanford grad school with Sergey Brin.

Page is “aggressively disdainful of marketing and public relations,” according to “Googled,” the book by Ken Auletta. In early 2008, according to the book, Page told Google’s PR department that he would only give them “a total of eight hours of his time that year for press conferences, speeches, or interviews.”

Larry used a few of those hours in 2008 to rally the FCC to open “white spaces” wireless spectrum between TV channels for high-speed wireless Internet access. (“Wi-fi on steroids.”)

Page is “more reclusive, and odder” than Brin, according to “Googled.” At a dinner, he was once asked what the most important thing the government should be doing. “Colonize Mars!” Page said.

He and Sergey Brin are both billionaires, but both earn a token salary of $1 per year.

“Larry is like a wall. He analyses everything. He asks, ‘Is this the most efficient way to do this?'” according to a longtime Googler, via “Googled.” (He once blew off Barry Diller, choosing to stare at a PDA instead of talking to Diller.)

A long time ago, Page dated Marissa Mayer, Google’s stunning VP of geographic and local services.

Page got married on Richard Branson’s island in the Caribbean, Necker Island, in 2007. His wife Lucinda Southworth is a scientist, and reportedly gave birth to their first child, a son, in 2009.

Here’s his old business card!

Photo: Reddit

Earlier: Sorry Google, But “Open” Is A Crock

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.