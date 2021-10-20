A California man who hired ‘spellcasters’ to bewitch his missing wife has been charged in her murder, though police haven’t found a body

A missing person notice for May ‘Maya’ Millete. Chula Vista Police Department

San Diego County officials have charged Larry Millete with the murder of his missing wife.

May “Maya” Millete has been missing since January 2021, and her body still hasn’t been found.

Prosecutors said Larry Millete told “spellcasters” to make his wife want to stay in their marriage.

California authorities have charged a San Diego man with the murder of his wife, who disappeared just days after she phoned a divorce lawyer in January to make an appointment, prosecutors said Tuesday.

A SWAT team arrested Larry Millete, 40, at his home on Tuesday, the Chula Vista police chief said at a news conference. Jail records show Millete is being held at the San Diego County Jail, without bond, on charges of first-degree murder and possession of an assault weapon.

His wife, May “Maya” Millete, has been missing since January 9. Her body has not been found.

The San Diego County District Attorney, Summer Stephan, painted a dark and bizarre picture of the Millete’s marriage in the weeks and months leading up to May Millete’s disappearance.

Stephan said Tuesday that May Millete had wanted to divorce her husband since 2020, for “many reasons,” but that Larry Millete had refused.

Stephan said there is often a “triggering event” in homicide cases, and said Larry Millete’s triggering event was the call his wife had placed to the divorce lawyer on January 7, booking an appointment.

Stephan said her team was certain that Larry Millete knew about his wife’s call, because he sent texts about it to his boss.

Chula Vista police served 67 search warrants during their nine-month investigation, which “uncovered a trail of things that were happening that were of great concern,” Stephan said.

Namely, Larry Millete had contacted spellcasters, sending them daily messages urging them to bewitch May Millete into wanting to stay in the marriage. But by December 2020, Larry Millete’s messages to the spellcasters took a violent turn, Stephan said.

“He was asking for May to become incapacitated, for her to be in an accident, for her to have broken bones so the she could stay at home,” Stephan said, describing the messages as proof of “homicidal ideations.”

She added that the day May Millete was reported missing, Larry Millete’s messages to the spellcasters pivoted from targeting his wife, to targeting a different man whom Larry Millete blamed for his failing marriage.

On the afternoon of January 7, Larry Millete sent what Stephan called a “really telling text.”

“I think she wants me to snap, and I’m shaking inside, ready to snap,” the text said, according to Stephan.

Stephan said authorities obtained surveillance footage from January 8 that showed Larry Millete repositioning his Lexus at 5:58 a.m., backing it into the entrance of his garage “where no video could capture whether a body was put in the back of the Lexus or not.”

She said Larry Millete drove off at 6:45 a.m. and didn’t return home for 11 hours and 21 minutes. She added that he left his phone at home, preventing authorities from tracking him via GPS. Millete later told investigators he had been visiting a beach that day, though he failed to point out the correct beach when given a map.

Stephan told reporters on Tuesda she knew some would question how murder charges could be filed despite the fact that May Millete’s body is still missing.

“We can file murder charges despite not having a body,” Stephan said. “In fact, the law is so crystal clear that we cannot let someone murder someone and gain a benefit by hiding the body in a way that we can’t discover it.”

An attorney representing Larry Millete, Bonita Martinez, did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

But Martinez told CBS News that her client’s arrest was “a surprise to me since they have no proof Maya is dead and I believe she is still alive.”