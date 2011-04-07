Sex-Scandal-Plagued Philly Reporter Gets Exclusive Access To Qaddafi

Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi is ready to give an interview on American television — and he wants Larry Mendte, a former Philadelphia news anchor currently embroiled in a scandalous lawsuit to do it.



Mendte, a contributor to New York’s WPIX news, announced last night that Qaddafi reached out to him and that he’s headed to Libya today.

Mendte is currently battling his former co-anchor Alycia Lane in court over leaked emails and sexual advances.

Documents containing their conflicting accounts of sexual encounters were released earlier this week — Mendte claims Lane came onto him, while Lane paints him as a persistent creep.

But Qaddafi doesn’t think he’s so creepy.

He was introduced to Mendte by Curt Weldon, a former Pennsylvania state rep who goes way back with Qaddafi. One of the colonel’s sons, Saif Al-Islam, recently invited to Tripoli to help facilitate negotiations.

Mendte will accompany Weldon, cover the talks, and fire some questions of his own at Qaddafi.

And he’ll probably find Tripoli peaceful compared to his personal life of late.

