The Event That Changed Wall Street: Lehman Brothers Collapsed Three Years Ago Today

Lehman Brothers collapsed three years ago today, and while now we know that this was just a symptom of a financial plague that was sweeping through our economy, it is arguably the event that devastated Wall Street at the time.



Larry McDonald, president and founder of the McDonald Advisory Group and author of the New York Times bestseller A Colossal Failure of Common Sense – the Inside Story of the Collapse of Lehman Brothers, is a former VP at Lehman Brothers who witness the demise of this iconic financial institution and along with many of his colleagues and friends lost millions.

Watch below as he tells us about the day of Lehman’s bankruptcy and evaluates what Wall Street has learned from it.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova and Robert Libetti



