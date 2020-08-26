'It was awful': Top Trump adviser Larry Kudlow referred to the pandemic in the past tense on a day the US recorded 1,147 COVID-19 deaths

Courtesy of C-Span Larry Kudlow speaks at the RNC.

Top Trump adviser Larry Kudlow referred to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the past tense, suggesting the worst was already behind the US.

“Then came a once-in-100-year pandemic. It was awful. Health and economic impacts were tragic,” Kudlow said at the RNC.

The US recorded 1,147 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Top Trump adviser Larry Kudlow referred to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the past tense at the second night of the Republican National Convention, appearing to suggest that the worst is behind the US on a day it recorded more than 1,100 deaths from COVID-19.

Kudlow touted the strong economy under President Donald Trump, and said it spiraled into recession due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Then came a once-in-100-year pandemic. It was awful. Health and economic impacts were tragic. Hardship and heartbreak were everywhere."

“Then came a once-in-100-year pandemic. It was awful. Health and economic impacts were tragic,” the White House National Economic adviser said. “Hardship and heartbreak were everywhere. But presidential leadership came swiftly and effectively with an extraordinary rescue for health and safety to successfully fight the COVID virus.”

His remarks recast the administration’s management of the public health crisis as effective while downplaying the economic devastation stemming from it. Many experts place some blame on the Trump administration for the federal government’s disastrous response to the outbreak earlier this year.



Kudlow also painted a rosy portrait of the nation’s economic recovery, calling it “V-shaped” though many economists believe it won’t be a swift one. The unemployment rate is at 10.2% and jobless claims increased last Thursday after falling for two straight weeks.

He said there were housing, manufacturing, stock market, and consumer spending booms underway. The latter rebounded strongly due to the $US600 federal unemployment benefits that expired last month, which the Trump administration opposed renewing during negotiations on another stimulus package.

Kudlow said there would be additional tax cuts and another regulatory rollback if Trump is elected to a second term.

According to the COVID-19 Tracking Project, the US recorded 1,147 deaths from the coronavirus as well as 37,000 new cases on Tuesday. The number of new infections has steadily fallen over the past month, but most states have either paused or reversed their reopening plans in a bid to slow the pathogen’s spread.

