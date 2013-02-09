Larry Kudlow Has The Exact Right Take On Japan And The So-Called 'Currency War'

Joe Weisenthal

Japan’s monetary easing is the talk of financial markets, and everyone’s talking about a currency war.

But at least Larry Kudlow gets it.

That’s all there is to say.

Japan has deflation and improperly tight monetary policy. Now they’re attempting to introduce monetary policy that’s in line with is what should be economically appropriate. This isn’t a currency war. Just a proper response.

