Larry Kudlow continues to nail it.



Growth solves debt, not the other way around.

Trouble w/ Reinhart/Rogoff debate not stats. It’s this: Growth solves debt, not other way around.Reform taxes, spending, regs,money.#tcot — Larry Kudlow (@larry_kudlow) April 18, 2013

