VIDEO: Larry Kudlow Just Apologized For This Insensitive Statement About The Earthquake

As the effects of the tsunami in Japan were unfolding last Friday, CNBC anchor Larry Kudlow stated on-air that “the human toll here looks to be much worse than the economic toll, and we can be grateful for that.”



Kudlow would apologise later that night, via his Twitter account, saying that he simply “flubbed the line.” He also just apologized live on CNBC saying that he “misspoke” and “had the wrong context.” Here’s Kudlow’s apology:

And here’s his statement that started it all:



