Larry Kudlow is being considered to chair the Council of Economic Advisers

President-elect Donald Trump’s administration is considering the political commentator Larry Kudlow to chair the Council of Economic Advisers, according to Dow Jones.
The council sits within the executive office and advises the president on economic policy.
More to come…
