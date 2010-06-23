Larry King's Oil Spill Telethon Raises Nearly $2 Million; The Ratings, Not So Much

Here’s a quick followup to our item yesterday about Larry King’s “endgame,” as David Carr puts it, at CNN.



In Carr’s piece, a CNN spokeswoman would not comment except to say:

While the media regurgitates speculation about his coveted role, Larry is busy organising a telethon on Monday night to raise money to help clean up the gulf the way he raised nearly $10 million for Haiti earthquake relief a few months ago. That kind of influence and impact is exceedingly rare.

King ended up raising nearly $2 million in two hours Monday night; far short of what he did for the earthquake in Haiti (which was arguably a more devastating catastrophe), but a meaningful sum nonetheless.

But King’s ratings during last night’s two-hour programming from 8-10 p.m. also fell far short of what they were during the Haiti telethon, which took place on Jan. 22.

According to Nielsen, King brought in 1,187,000 viewers for Haiti versus 600,000 last night for the oil spill cleanup. (Again, it’s conceivable that more people would have been compelled to tune in for the heart-wrenching quake relief coverage.)

Here are last night’s totals for the major cable news channels:

8PM/ET

FNC’s O’Reilly Factor: 2,744,000 (636,000 in 25-54)

MSNBC’s Countdown: 1,010,000 (234,000 in 25-54)

HLN’s Nancy Grace: 787,000 (208,000 in 25-54)

CNN’s Larry King Live (1st hour of telethon): 547,000 (153,000 in 25-54)

9PM/ET

FNC’s Hannity: 1,876,000 (456,000 in 25-54)

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow: 871,000 (224,000 in 25-54)

CNN’s Larry King Live (2nd hour of telethon): 647,000 (237,000 in 25-54)

HLN’s Joy Behar: 586,000 (140,000 in 25-54)

