The Original King Of Comedy? Larry King Is Starting His Own Stand-Up Tour

After 25 years at CNN, the 77 year-old Larry King no doubt has a lot of stories to tell.



So he is taking to the stage to do a one-man stand-up show, where he will offer an inside look into his long career as a celebrity interviewer.

Audience members will also get a chance to turn the tables on King, and ask him a few questions themselves.

King’s show will begin in Connecticut on April 14, and make seven stops including Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland, New Jersey and Nevada, ending June 11 at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas.

King is also on Piers Morgan tomorrow night… let’s see if Piers brings up the fact that Larry King just called him “oversold“…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.