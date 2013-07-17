Listen To Larry King Get Seriously Frisky With The Ladies Of Bloomberg Radio

Legendary suspender-wearing radio/TV host Larry King was on Bloomberg Radio this morning with anchor Kathleen Hays.



Most of the nearly 12 minute segment was pretty normal (he talked about his love of Radio) but then things got seriously sultry toward the end of the segment when host Carol Massar joined them.

We’ve transcribed this part of the segment and have included the audio below.

Larry King: “You put me in front of a radio microphone because you know what’s great about radio?…Who’s this beautiful woman?”

Kathleen Hays: “Carol Massar… She’s one of the hosts of ‘Taking Stock’ coming up next.”

Carol Massar: “Hello.”

King: “You follow her, Kathleen, everyday?”

Hays: “I do. I do. I do and Pimm Fox.”

King: “Now you see if you’re listening at home now.”

Hays: “You’ve got about 10, 15 seconds.”

King [sultry voice]: “There two beautiful women and you can imagine I’m sitting with two…What’s your name again?” [laughter]

Female Hosts: “Carol.”

King [sultry voice]: “Carol, don’t touch me like that. Carol.” [giggle]

Host: “Wait a minute!”

King: Now you see here’s what the beauty of radio anybody listening can fantasize this. Carol, Carol, oh Carol.

Female Host [whisper]: Alright

King [sultry voice]: “Ohhh thank you, Carol.”

Female Host [whisper]: Alright.

Massar: “He’s coming back.”

Hays: “Larry King, thank you for joining us today!”

Listen below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.