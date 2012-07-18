Larry King Returns To The Small Screen On Hulu

Photo: Larry King Now / Hulu screencap

Larry King returned to the small screen last night with his new Hulu series, “Larry King Now.”Similar to his 25 years on CNN, the nearly 30-minute Monday through Thursday talk-show announced in March and funded by Mexican billionaire, Carlos Slim Helú, will feature interviews with political and entertainment industry figures.



King’s first guest was “Ted” and “Family Guy” creator, Seth MacFarlane who discussed his inspiration from Jim Henson and tested King’s drawing abilities.

MacFarlane tells King he’s been drawing since the age of two before he sets out to draw his own rendition of the talk show host.

King’s venture into online television is similar to that of other Hollywood celebrities—Tom Hanks’ “Electric City” Yahoo! project and Stephen Moyer and Jennifer Garner in YouTube’s WIGS series.

Meghan McCain and Matthew McConaughey will appear as guests later this week, according to The New York Times.

Watch MacFarlene sketch King and teach him how to draw Stewie Griffin of “Family Guy” below:



SEE ALSO: What child stars of the ’90s look like today >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.