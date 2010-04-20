What CNN's "Larry King Live" Was Like Back When Larry Was A Star

Larry King: What happened?

“Larry King Live,” which turns 25 in June, remains one of CNN’s top-rated shows. But King is no longer the big shot he once was.Watch 10 memorable Larry King moments >



His viewership during January-March 2010 dropped 44% from the same period a year earlier.

David Bauder of The Associated Press takes a close look at the anchor’s waning relevancy.

Bauder writes that King’s face barely flashed across the screen during CNN’s upfront presentation in New York last week.

“Think about it. When was the last must-see Larry King interview?” Bauder asks.

Good question!

We hopped on YouTube to come up with an answer. But we’ll leave it up to you to decide if any of the following clips—which range from King’s classic 1994 Marlon Brando interview to his embarrassing Roman Polanski/Charles Manson gaffe back in January—qualify.

Here are 10 classic, memorable, awkward, whacky moments from “Larry King Live” >

