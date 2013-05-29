Larry King Is Joining A Russian TV Station To Host A 'mould-Breaking Political Talk Show'

Veteran and award-winning broadcast journalist Larry King is joining RT, the Russian-based television network, where he will host a “mould-breaking political talk show,” the network said in a release.



The network said King will interview both leading establishment political figures and “those who are not afraid to go against the grain.”

“I have interviewed every US president since Nixon, and lest people forget, I helped usher Ross Perot into the national conversation during the 1992 presidential contest. I appreciate the importance of providing a platform to those with real alternative visions for our country’s future,” King said in the release.

King spent more than 25 years as the host of “Larry King Live” on CNN, before he stepped down amid chatter that CNN was approaching Piers Morgan for a primetime show.

After keavubg CNN, King co-founded production company Ora.TV with Mexican business magnate Carlos Slim. The company signed a deal with Hulu to begin broadcasting “Larry King Now,” which RT will now broadcast.

Here’s the video announcing King’s move:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.