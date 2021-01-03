Larry King has reportedly been hospitalized with coronavirus

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Larry King poses for portrait as the Friars Club and Crescent Hotel honour him for his 86th birthday at Crescent Hotel on November 25, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

The famed broadcaster Larry King has been hospitalized with COVID-19, multiple media outlets reported Saturday.

The 87-year-old TV host has been battling the virus for 10 days, Showbiz411 reported.

King’s representatives did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

The longtime TV host Larry King is hospitalized in Los Angeles receiving treatment for COVID-19, multiple media outlets reported Saturday.

Showbiz 411 was first to report the news, saying the 87-year-old interviewer has already been hospitalized for 10 days. His condition was unclear.

CNN’s Brian Stelter reported that King’s three sons haven’t been able to visit him due to the hospital’s COVID-19 protocols.

The famed broadcaster recently endured back-to-back tragedies over the summer. His son Andy, 65, and daughter Chaia, 52, died within three weeks of one another in 2020.

