Larry King Going Back To His Radio Roots To Work For Ryan Seacrest?

It’s been almost two months since Larry King announced he would be ending his long-running CNN show this fall.



Now there’s word he might be returning to his radio roots to work for Ryan Seacrest.

The New York Post reports:

Seacrest has a very popular daily radio show that originates from LA.

But Seacrest’s radio deal is set to end in November, and he is said to be in talks to create his own radio company — with King as his first hire, if things work out.

King has never hidden his admiration for Seacrest, who has become a big-time player in Hollywood as the producer of such reality-TV hits as “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

King this week tweeted the two had dinner and, “As always had a great time with @RyanSeacrest. He’s a class act & picked up the check for the whole table!”

CNN just asked King to stick around until the end of the year because his likely replacement, Piers Morgan, of Britain, is having trouble getting a U.S. work visa.

