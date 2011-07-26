Given The Choice, Larry King Would Kill Wolf Blitzer And Marry Anderson Cooper

From GQ‘s interview with Larry King in which they play F*ck-Marry-Kill.



GQ: Another FMK: Wolf Blitzer, Anderson Cooper, Sanjay Gupta.

Larry King: And the three choices are again to what?

GQ: You can have sex with one, marry one, and kill one. And you have to assign one to each.

Larry King: OK. Sex with Sanjay Gupta. He’s the prettiest of the three. Kill Wolf Blitzer. Even though he’s Jewish, the name sounds German. You have to kill the German when you’re Jewish. So I’d marry who?

Larry we hardly knew you!

Read the full interview here >>>

