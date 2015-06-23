Maryland's governor says he has aggressive, 'very advanced' cancer

Sait Serkin Gurbuz Governor Larry Hogan and first lady Yumi Hogan pray at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Baltimore

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he has “very advanced” and “very aggressive” cancer of the lymph nodes, but he says he will continue to work as the state’s chief elected official.

He described it as aggressive, non-Hodgkins lymphoma, at least Stage 3.

Hogan, a Republican who took office in January, made the announcement Monday at a hastily organised news conference at Maryland’s statehouse.

