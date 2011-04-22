Larry Flynt Groups Himself With Moses And Abraham Lincoln

Piers Morgan missed with his one-year Gulf Coast special — although let’s give credit for broaching the topic — but he scored with porn and free speech mogul Larry Flynt.



The Hustler publisher joined the host on Wednesday night to discuss the First Amendment and, perhaps more importantly, his role in history.

Flynt compared himself to some pretty impressive company.

“I always felt Moses freed the Jews, Lincoln freed the slaves, and I wanted to free all the neurotics,” he said. “And I realised in the process that I’ve helped millions of people get through puberty. I think that’s a great accomplishment.”

If nothing else, you have to give him credit for his bullishness.

Video below.



