Larry Flynt Is Making A Porn Version Of 'The Interview': 'If Kim Jong Un And His Henchmen Were Upset Before, Wait Till They See This'

Sony/’The Interview’ James Franco and Seth Rogen in ‘The Interview.’

Sony may not yet have a way to distribute “The Interview,” but Hustler head Larry Flynt wants to bring a version of the movie to the public. A porn version, that is, titled “This Ain’t the Interview XXX.”

Hustler Video — which has also produced porn parodies of “Game of Thrones,” “The Simpsons,” and “Glee” — will begin shooting an adult-video spoof of the Seth Rogen and James Franco North Korea-based comedy in early 2015.

Just as in “The Interview,” the story line will revolve around two civilians recruited by the CIA to assassinate North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un.

Steve Grayson/WireImage via Getty Images Larry Flynt has long fought for freedom of expression.

When Sony pulled “The Interview” from theatres last week after threats from hackers, Flynt — who fought for his own creative freedom in the Supreme Court — was especially bothered.

He tells The Hollywood Reporter:

“I’ve spent a lifetime fighting for the First Amendment, and no foreign dictator is going to take away my right to free speech. If Kim Jong Un and his henchmen were upset before, wait till they see the movie we’re going to make.”

Flynt is no stranger to the issues surrounding creative expression. As explained by CinemaBlend:

The case, Hustler Magazine vs. Falwell was brought to the Supreme Court in 1988. The suit was in response to a parody of Jerry Falwell’s first sexual encounter, and the unanimous court decision was that the parody was in grounds of the First Amendment’s free-speech guarantee and that Jerry Falwell was not entitled to any compensation for “intentionally inflicted emotional distress.” This case is now taught in law schools in regards to freedom of expression.

Sony has said that it was forced to pull “The Interview” after major theatre chains backed out of showing the film, but the studio’s CEO Michael Lynton assures that Sony is looking into “alternatives to enable us to release the movie on a different platform.”

The studio added in a statement: “It is still our hope that anyone who wants to see this movie will get the opportunity to do so.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.