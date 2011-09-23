Larry Flynt Is Offering $1 Million To Anyone Who's Had An Affair With Rick Perry

TMZ reports that Hustler Magazine publisher and smut icon is going after Texas Gov. Rick Perry, offering $1 million to anyone with “concrete” evidence that the 2012 GOP frontrunner has cheated on his wife.



According to TMZ, Flynt is taking out ads in several newspapers asking people to come forward.

Flynt, a one-time Republican presidential candidate, is a registered Democrat with a history of offering money for political information. He offered $1 million for similar information about former U.S. Rep. Robert Livingston, the incoming House Speaker during President Clinton’s impeachment trials, and the information ultimately led to Livingston’s resignation.

rumours about Perry’s alleged sexual dalliances have circulated for years, although there is absolutely no evidence he has had extramarital affairs.

A Ron Paul supporter also recently took out ad in a Texas alternative newspaper soliciting information about Perry’s alleged sexual encounters. He told Business Insider he has spoken to “at least three women” and one man with knowledge of Perry’s affairs.

