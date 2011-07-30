Hustler's Larry Flynt Offers Casey Anthony $500,000 For Nude Spread

This may be more disturbing than that creepy mask.



Hustler publisher Larry Flynt is offering Casey Anthony $500,000 for a nude spread in his magazine.

Of the offer, Flynt says:

“You’ve got men who say, ‘Hey, I want to see her in her birthday suit.’ There may be some sick individuals … but that’s what life is all about.”

It is? Lovely.

In any case, according to the New York Daily News, CNN reports that “Anthony’s reps said any reports about her negotiating with Flynt were ‘nonsense.’“

You hear that? She has reps!

