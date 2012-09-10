Larry Flynt Is Offering $1 Million For Mitt Romney's Tax Returns

Muckracking smut icon Larry Flynt is offering a $1 million reward for Mitt Romney’s tax returns and any other information about his financial past and business dealings.



Ad Week reports that the Hustler magazine publisher has taken out full page ads in the Washington Post and USA Today offering “up to $1 million” in cash “for information about Romney’s “unreleased tax returns and/or details of his offshore assets, bank accounts and business partnerships.”

Here’s a copy of the ad below, courtesy of THR:

Photo: The Hollywood Reporter

A registered Democrat and free-speech advocate, Flynt has made no secret of his dislike of Romney, who has said he supports federal obscenity laws. And this isn’t’ the first time he has offered cash for political dirt — last year, he offered $1 million for “concrete” evidence that Rick Perry had cheated on his wife, and he solicited similar information about Louisiana Senator David Vitter in 2007 and about U.S. Rep. Robert Livingston, the incoming Republican House Speaker, during Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial.

