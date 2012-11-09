Larry Fink Explains What He Would Do If He To Got 'The Call' From Obama

Photo: Bloomberg TV

There is rampant speculation over who will succeed Timothy Geithner as Treasury Secretary. Larry Summers, Sheila Bair and even Mitt Romney have been discussed as possible replacements, but one of Geithner’s ‘best friends’ may also be on the short list of potential successors — Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock.Wednesday, Reuters’ Robert Wolf interviewed Fink, who he claimed is “always mentioned as THE person from the private sector” amidst speculation on who will step into Geithner’s shoes.



You can check out the video below and see that Fink looked elated when asked what he’d do if President Obama asked for his services.

He said that he would “certainly take the call and I would be a good listener.” He also took care to mention that he loves his current job and sees exciting opportunities in the future for BlackRock. If appointed, Fink would be able to sell his stock positions tax-free like Henry Paulson — a move which might very well save him millions.

We’ll see if Fink gets “the call” from Obama anytime soon.

Video from the relevant excerpt below:

