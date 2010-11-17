Larry Fink Is The Highest Paid Wall Street CEO In The U.S.

Courtney Comstock

Wall Street CEOs don’t even crack the top 10 best paid CEOs in the country.

Larry Fink at BlackRock comes in at #12, earning over $22 million in 2009. 

The next highest is Jay Fishman at travellers ($19.5 million) followed by John Stumpf at Wells Fargo ($18.7 million).

Jamie Dimon is the highest paid CEO of the bulge bracket banks – he was paid just over $15 million in 2009. He’s followed by Lloyd Blankfein, who earned just $8.25 million in 2009.

All in all it’s a very weak showing by Wall Street on the list of best-paid U.S. CEOs in 2009.

The best paying CEO jobs right now are in consumer services, technology, and health care – not finance.

