Larry Fink Doesn't Need A Business Card

Shortly after the panel on “The End of America,” BlackRock chairman and chief executive Larry Fink was chatting with a much younger man in the back of the ballroom.



After a few minutes, Fink began to move toward the door.

“I have to run to get on a call,” Fink said. “We should continue this conversation.”

“Do you have a card?” the young man asked.

“I don’t have a card,” Fink said.

Lesson: when you are Larry Fink you don’t need a business card.

