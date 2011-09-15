Larry Fink Doesn't Need A Business Card

Shortly after the panel on “The End of America,” BlackRock chairman and chief executive Larry Fink was chatting with a much younger man in the back of the ballroom.
After a few minutes, Fink began to move toward the door.
“I have to run to get on a call,” Fink said. “We should continue this conversation.”
“Do you have a card?” the young man asked.
“I don’t have a card,” Fink said.
Lesson: when you are Larry Fink you don’t need a business card.
