Larry Fink: We Were Wrong On Bonds In June, But People Still Own Too Many

Even Larry Fink, who was saying that we don’t need QE3 a few months ago, sounds more bearish right now.Fink said at the Barclays Capital global financial conference:



“[For long-term investors] it makes no sense to have a portfolio of (only) bonds, other than being frightened of the world.”

“Right now, maybe being frightened of the world is a good position to be in.”

“This (volatility) is not a good short-term trend for the asset management business.”

In June, the BlackRock CEO presented a view on bonds that cost him some money.

There will be so little demand for bonds that it’s not a huge profit opportunity, he said in June. Of course August was a huge month for Treasuries.

Fink admits the error. He said at the Barclays conference:

“[BlackRock’s ETF performance was] poor in the last year and much of it was our doing… It wasn’t because of the success of Vanguard. It was because of the failure of BlackRock.”

