Larry Fink: Ben Bernanke Is Sending One Clear Message To Investors

However there is some investment advice.

Fink on whether now is an appropriate time to be taking risk in investments:

“I think Chairman Bernanke is telling you to get out of bonds. I mean, he’s pricing bonds to such low levels and they’re continuing to buy these securities that, you know, it’s impossible for me as a long-term investor to own bonds.”

Fink on Fed easing policies:

“I was a big believer of quantitative easing 1 and 2. I think Operation Twist was a mistake. And any more form of quantitative easing I would find troublesome. The Federal Reserve has two responsibilities: Manage monetary policy. And they are the prime regulator of our banking system. So I think the Federal Reserve needs to be thinking more towards counter cyclical types of regulatory supervision.”

