BlackRock's Larry Fink Says The Eurozone Crisis Is Not A Italy Problem

Photo: BlackRock

BlackRock’s chief executive and chairman Larry Fink co-hosted CNBC’s Squawk Box this morning. He discussed the ongoing eurozone debt crisis, the U.S. economy, MF Global and long-term investment opportunities.



According to Fink, the problem in Europe is not just an Italy problem.

“It’s all the eurozone debt other than Germany. The marketplace is saying that this is not just an Italian problem,” he said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.