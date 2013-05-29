Larry Ellison's Son Produced The New 'Star Trek' Movie And He's Got More Blockbusters On Tap

David Ellison

As if fabulously wealthy Oracle CEO Larry Ellison needs more in his life to brag about, his kids are having spectacular success as Hollywood moguls.



They each own their own movie production companies. David Ellison’s is Skydance Productions and Megan Ellison’s is Annapurna Pictures.

This isn’t just a hobby for either one.

David has quickly become one of the most powerful Hollywood producers around. His latest movie is the blockbuster “Star Trek Into Darkness” (which is awesome, by the way).

He’s also the financier behind two more summer blockbusters: “World War Z” (humans vs. zombies) and “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” (more action).

He’s also promised to give us “Mission: Impossible 5” and “Top Gun 2” at some point.

Yeah, he really likes sequels.

But he’s also the guy behind True Grit (2010), The Guilt Trip (2012) and Jack Reacher (2012).

Megan Ellison

His sister, and Ellison’s only other child, is no slouch in the movie-producing business either. She’s behind “Zero Dark 30” and the new Spike Jonze film “Her” among other soon-to-be-released films.

She worked with David on “True Grit,” too, and the two of them have plans to make a “Terminator 5” movie at some point.

