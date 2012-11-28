Take A Walk Through Larry Ellison's Incredible Real Estate Portfolio

Photo: Google Maps
Larry Ellison has been called “ the nation’s most avid trophy-home buyer.”Now the Oracle CEO has snatched up another home on Carbon Beach in Malibu, making it the 10th property he owns in the area, nicknamed “Billionaire’s Beach,” according to The Los Angeles Times.
He purchased the home from TV producer Jerry Bruckheimer for a yet-to-be-revealed price. He already owned the homes on either side of Bruckheimer.
Ellison, 68, has quite an impressive real estate portfolio. This year alone he’s purchased two Malibu homes and an island in Hawaii for a rumoured $600 million. He also owns homes in Woodside, Calif. Newport, RI, and Kyoto, Japan.
Ellison is third on Forbes’ 400 List, with a net worth of $41 billion.
Ellison bought this property in Woodside, Calif. for $12 million in 1995. The home is modelled after a 16th century Japanese emperor's residence. It sits on 23 acres of land and is now worth an estimated $70 million.
Larry Ellison bought 2850 Broadway in the San Francisco Bay Area in 1998 for $3.9 million. In 2011, Ellison sued his neighbours, claiming their redwoods were blocking his bay views.
It was rumoured that Ellison planned to spend $40 million on the house next door for a better view, but the sale never happened.
Ellison owns several properties on Malibu's Carbon Beach, including five adjacent lots that cost an estimated $65 million. He also owns two restaurants and a hotel in the area.
Ellison bought this Carbon Beach property from Former Yahoo CEO Terry Semel in September for $36.9 million.
His most recent purchase in the area was TV producer Jerry Bruckheimer's house, which he bought this week for an undisclosed price.
Ellison is also a big fan of Lake Tahoe, where he has spent a reported $102 million buying up three separate parcels of land totaling 191 square miles. He's supposedly building an 18,000-square-foot compound on one of them.
In 2010 Ellison paid $10.5 million for a Newport, RI mansion that once belonged to the Astors, sight unseen.
Ellison bought Porcupine Creek in Rancho Mirage for $49 million in 2011. The 18,430-square-foot house sits on 249 acres. There's even an 18-hole golf course on the property.
But his holdings aren't limited to the U.S. He owns a historic garden property in Kyoto, Japan, which was listed for $86 million.
Ellison put his California horse farm in Woodside on the market in October 2011 for $19 million. He bought the home in 2005 for $23 million.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.