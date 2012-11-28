Take A Walk Through Larry Ellison's Incredible Real Estate Portfolio

Photo: Google Maps

Larry Ellison has been called “ the nation’s most avid trophy-home buyer.”Now the Oracle CEO has snatched up another home on Carbon Beach in Malibu, making it the 10th property he owns in the area, nicknamed “Billionaire’s Beach,” according to The Los Angeles Times.



He purchased the home from TV producer Jerry Bruckheimer for a yet-to-be-revealed price. He already owned the homes on either side of Bruckheimer.

Ellison, 68, has quite an impressive real estate portfolio. This year alone he’s purchased two Malibu homes and an island in Hawaii for a rumoured $600 million. He also owns homes in Woodside, Calif. Newport, RI, and Kyoto, Japan.

Ellison is third on Forbes’ 400 List, with a net worth of $41 billion.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.