This Is The Most Insane Thing You Will Read About Billionaire Larry Ellison's Love Of Basketball

AP Larry Ellison and his latest ex-wife, Melanie Craft

When you’re worth nearly $US50 billion, like Oracle founder Larry Ellison, you can afford to do things that most people can’t.

For instance, you can put basketball courts on your yachts.

Ellison has installed courts on at least two of his yachts, Tom Ehman, who handles America’s Cup matters for Ellison, told the Wall Street Journal.

But what fun is a court, if you don’t use it, right? Ellison likes to relax is by shooting hoops on these courts.

And here’s the best part: he has someone ride along in a powerboat behind the yacht to retrieve balls that go overboard, according to the Journal.

Ellison has been trying to buy an NBA team for years and is trying again, now. This time he hopes to buy the L.A. Clippers and has put together a bid for the Clippers with Oprah Winfrey and entertainment mogul David Geffen, Geffen confirmed to the WSJ.

