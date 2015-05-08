Larry Ellison is about to temporarily close nearly all of the hotels on Lanai

Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison is about to make it a lot more difficult to visit Lanai, the Hawaiian island he purchased 98% of in 2012.

As of June 1, the 201-room Four Seasons Resort Lanai at Manele Bay will close for an extensive renovation process that will take at least three months, Pacific Business News reports.

The other large resort on the island, the 102-room Four Seasons Resort Lanai the Lodge at Koele, will also be closed to the public as it will be used to accommodate construction workers.

The Four Seasons’ Manele golf course will remain open, as will its restaurant, Views.

With both of the resorts closed, 97% of the island’s hotel space will be unavailable to tourists. The only hotel that will be open to the public for the summer is the tiny Hotel Lanai, a classic Hawaiian lodge built by pineapple king James Dole in 1923.

With only 11 rooms available in total, reservations are bound to go quickly.

If you were planning on making the journey to Lanai sometime soon, it will probably have to be a day trip.

Ellison plans to transform Lanai into “the first economically viable, 100 per cent green community” and wants to eventually add up to nine smaller hotels, an airport, tennis facilities, and an improved infrastructure.

