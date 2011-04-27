Larry Ellison Was Foreman On Jury That Awarded Woman $472,000 In Slip And Fall Case

Photo: Flicrk/White House

Larry Ellison missed Oracle’s earnings call last month because he was on jury duty in San Mateo county, and apparently he took his accustomed leadership role.Reuters reports that Ellison served as the foreman on the jury, which decided in favour of a plaintiff who sued a Ford dealership after slipping in a pool of diesel fuel.



The plaintiff, Elisa Miramontes, and her husband were awarded $472,000, including $300,000 in medical damages and the remainder for pain and suffering and economic loss.

Oracle is involved in a couple of high-profile copyright infringement lawsuits itself: it sued Google over Android, and won a $1.3 billion judgment against SAP last year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.