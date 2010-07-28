How Larry Ellison Earned His $1.84 Billion

It’s impossible to truly declare that anyone worth is worth paying $184 million annually…but of the WSJ’s top 25 paid executives in the last decade, it’s fitting that Larry Ellison is at the top.



Oracle is his company and he’s guided it pretty successfully in the last few years by acquiring and integrating dozens of companies. Unlike Google, Oracle tends to acquire companies that will boost sales and profits.

While the stock is down on a 10 year basis, thanks to the tech bubble, it has steadily marched upwards since hitting its low point in September 2002.

Is that worth being paid $1.84 billion? On a comparative basis, Ellison is worth every penny. The number two man on the list is Barry Diller at $1.14 billion. IACs’s stock has tanked in the last five years, while Oracle has soared.

