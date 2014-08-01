HOUSE OF THE DAY: Oracle Billionaire Larry Ellison Just Sold His Lake Tahoe Mansion For $US20 Million

Madeline Stone
Ellison tahoe homeEric Jarvis Photography, Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Oracle billionaire and mansion collector Larry Ellison has offloaded one of the properties in his portfolio, according to the Wall Street Journal.

His 2.62-acre spread on the shores of Lake Tahoe just sold for $US20.35 million, property records show.

Ellison first listed the house in March of 2013. He had originally intended for this estate to be his primary residence in Lake Tahoe, but decided to sell it after buying a much larger property in Incline Village, on the north shore of the lake.

This home has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, two piers, and a lakefront hot tub, among other stunning amenities.

The 2.62-acre property is located in Glenbrook, a private neighbourhood on the eastern shores of Lake Tahoe.

The estate includes a 9,242-square-foot main house in addition to a 1,326-square-foot guest house.

Inside, there are a number of fireplaces and other rustic details.

The family room is a great place to sit and relax with a view of the gorgeous lake and mountains.

And there's easy access to the outdoors.

The kitchen is massive, with plenty of counter space and island seating.

But this dining room is more suited for a formal occasion.

This open-air space is perfect if you'd like to sip champagne while looking out on your private beach.

And the view really is spectacular. This seems like an ideal place for the hot tub.

The home has six bedrooms in total, many of which have their own fireplace or TV seating area.

The master suite has two dressing rooms and two bathrooms, each with a wooden Japanese soaking tub called an ofuro.

There are plenty of options for hanging out in this house.

There's a billiards room and an attached gym.

There's also a sauna.

And this soundproofed media room will make for some epic movie nights.

The best part may be the 230-foot white-sand beach located on the property. Two piers provide lots of space to dock boats.

