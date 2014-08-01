HOUSE OF THE DAY: Oracle Billionaire Larry Ellison Just Sold His Lake Tahoe Mansion For $US20 Million

Oracle billionaire and mansion collector Larry Ellison has offloaded one of the properties in his portfolio, according to the Wall Street Journal.

His 2.62-acre spread on the shores of Lake Tahoe just sold for $US20.35 million, property records show.

Ellison first listed the house in March of 2013. He had originally intended for this estate to be his primary residence in Lake Tahoe, but decided to sell it after buying a much larger property in Incline Village, on the north shore of the lake.

This home has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, two piers, and a lakefront hot tub, among other stunning amenities.

