HOUSE OF THE DAY: Oracle Billionaire Larry Ellison Just Sold His Lake Tahoe Mansion For $US20 Million

Oracle billionaire and mansion collector Larry Ellison has offloaded one of the properties in his portfolio, according to the Wall Street Journal.
His 2.62-acre spread on the shores of Lake Tahoe just sold for $US20.35 million, property records show.
Ellison first listed the house in March of 2013. He had originally intended for this estate to be his primary residence in Lake Tahoe, but decided to sell it after buying a much larger property in Incline Village, on the north shore of the lake.
This home has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, two piers, and a lakefront hot tub, among other stunning amenities.
The 2.62-acre property is located in Glenbrook, a private neighbourhood on the eastern shores of Lake Tahoe.
This open-air space is perfect if you'd like to sip champagne while looking out on your private beach.
The master suite has two dressing rooms and two bathrooms, each with a wooden Japanese soaking tub called an ofuro.
The best part may be the 230-foot white-sand beach located on the property. Two piers provide lots of space to dock boats.
