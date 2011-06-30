Larry Ellison Sells A Company To Himself

This morning, Oracle announced plans to acquire a data storage company called Pillar Data Systems for an undisclosed amount.



The funny part: Pillar is mostly owned by Larry Ellison, Oracle’s founder, CEO, and largest shareholder.

According to the SEC filing announcing the deal, Pillar owed Ellison $544 million from loans and interest. That loan will be converted into preferred stock, which will pay dividends at the rate of 1.5% for the next three years.

Ellison also already owns 55% of Pillar’s common (non-preferred) stock.

Ellison also has a chance to earn money under a earn-out plan if Pillar’s revenues exceed its losses for the next three years.

