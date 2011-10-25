HOUSE OF THE DAY: Larry Ellison Is Unloading His California Horse Farm For $19 Million

Julie Zeveloff

Oracle CEO Larry Ellison is a known property junkie–the Wall Street Journal questioned whether he was America’s “most avid trophy-home buyer” earlier this week.

But now, it looks like the billionaire is unloading one of the properties he owns around Woodside, California, south of San Francisco.

According to the Real Estalker, he just listed a compound he picked up for $23 million in 2005 at $19 million, meaning he’s anticipating a loss on the land.

The 6.88-acre property, which is actually comprised of two parcels, contains a main house, guest house, barn and beach volleyball court, in addition to lots of other amenities.

The colonial exterior

The 6.88-acre estate has extensive landscaping

The barn has four stalls

This is the dark-bottom pol

A stream that runs through the property

The dining room

A living room with an enormous stone fireplace

Another spacious family room

Cool paneled floors in the kitchen

The property is actually comprised of two separate parcels

The place is close to another giant compound Ellison owns in Woodside

It's ideal for horse lovers

