HOUSE OF THE DAY: Larry Ellison Is Unloading His California Horse Farm For $19 Million

Oracle CEO Larry Ellison is a known property junkie–the Wall Street Journal questioned whether he was America’s “most avid trophy-home buyer” earlier this week.



But now, it looks like the billionaire is unloading one of the properties he owns around Woodside, California, south of San Francisco.

According to the Real Estalker, he just listed a compound he picked up for $23 million in 2005 at $19 million, meaning he’s anticipating a loss on the land.

The 6.88-acre property, which is actually comprised of two parcels, contains a main house, guest house, barn and beach volleyball court, in addition to lots of other amenities.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.