Larry Ellison Says SAP 'Must Be On Drugs' To Think It Will Hurt Oracle

Oracle’s flamboyant CEO, Larry Ellison, spent a portion of its quarterly analyst conference call yesterday trash talking rivals, particularly its ancient enemy SAP.Ellison told analysts that Oracle’s cloud computing platform will be available in the next few weeks and will be called Oracle Secure Cloud.



It will allow users to rent a database, a Java application server, CRM, financial apps and human resources apps, (known as Human Capital Management or HCM).

Oracle will compete for enterprise customers by insisting its cloud is more secure than the other guys. And by other guys, Ellison specifically means Salesforce.com and SAP.

That’s because Oracle will be offering a “private cloud” service. That means applications are still rented on a monthly basis, and are managed by Oracle, but they sit in a company’s own data centre behind the firewall, and not on equipment shared with others.

“Salesforce.com does not offer this kind of security in their cloud. This is a key advantage for us. But by far our biggest application competitor is SAP, not Salesforce.com. And SAP does not even offer CRM, HCM and financial applications in the cloud to their large customers,” Ellison said.

“Six years ago we made the decision to re-write our ERP and CRM suit for the cloud. We called it Fusion. SAP called it confusion,” Ellison said. “It will take years for SAP to catch up.”

Instead, Ellison said, SAP spent its energies building HANA, an in-memory database that competes with Oracle.

“When SAP, and, specifically Hasso Plattner, said they’re going to build this in-memory database and compete with Oracle, I said. God, get me the name of that pharmacist, they must be on drugs. That was interpreted by Hasso as Larry doesn’t believe in in-memory databases. Quite the contrary. We’ve been working on in-memory databases for 10 years. We have the world’s leading in-memory database. It’s called TimesTen.”

TimesTen forms the basis of Oracle’s SAP competitor Exalytics. SAP’s Vishal Sikka counters that Oracle’s Exalytics is complicated, limited, and can’t do analysis in real time.”Oracle missed the entire point,” he says.

To which Ellison snorts a reply: “This is our core competency, database management. And SAP’s going to beat us on database management with HANA?”

