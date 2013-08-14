Larry Ellison: Apple Won't Be Nearly As Successful Without Steve Jobs

The full interview between Charlie Rose of CBS News and Oracle CEO Larry Ellison is out now.

Ellison touches on a variety of tech topics like NSA spying, but he also talks about his old friend Steve Jobs.

Last night, CBS released a partial transcript of the interview. In it, Ellison hinted that he didn’t think Apple will do well without Jobs.

Now, we have the full transcript and a bit more context. Ellison says that he thinks Jobs is irreplaceable and Apple won’t be nearly as successful as it has been now that Jobs is gone.

“I’ll say it publicly. He’s irreplaceable,” Ellison says in the interview. “I don’t see how they — how they can — they will not nearly so successful because he’s gone.”

Here’s the full transcript from the portion of the interview where Ellison discusses Apple post-Jobs:

CHARLIE ROSE: Let’s talk about Steve Jobs.

LARRY ELLISON: Yeah, my best friend for 25 years.

CHARLIE ROSE: What is it about him? You — we recognise the fact that he loved Apple and he wanted to make Apple great and he did. But what was it about him that enabled him to do it, other than he worked hard?

LARRY ELLISON: He was — he was brilliant. I mean, our Edison. He was our Picasso. He was an incredible inventor.

CHARLIE ROSE: So what happens to Apple without Steve?

LARRY ELLISON: Well, we already know.

CHARLIE ROSE: What?

LARRY ELLISON: We saw — we conducted the experiment. I mean, it’s been done. We saw Apple with Steve Jobs. We saw Apple without Steve Jobs. We saw Apple with Steve Jobs. Now, we’re gonna see Apple without Steve Jobs.

CHARLIE ROSE: So you’re shorting Apple?

LARRY ELLISON: I’m not shorting Apple. I think — I like Tim Cook. I mean, I think they’re a lotta — talented people there, but Steve is irreplaceable.

CHARLIE ROSE: But you just said to me Apple is going down without Steve Jobs.

LARRY ELLISON: OK. OK. I’ll say it publicly. He’s irreplaceable. Yeah. They — I don’t see how they — how they can — how they can — they will not nearly so successful because he’s gone.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.