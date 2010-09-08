Larry Ellison Responds: HP Is "Making It Virtually Impossible" For Us To Work Together

Oracle has responded to HP’s lawsuit against new hire Mark Hurd.



In short, Larry Ellison is ready to fight!

Here’s the statement:

“Oracle has long viewed HP as an important partner,” said Oracle CEO Larry Ellison. “By filing this vindictive lawsuit against Oracle and Mark Hurd, the HP board is acting with utter disregard for that partnership, our joint customers, and their own shareholders and employees. The HP Board is making it virtually impossible for Oracle and HP to continue to cooperate and work together in the IT marketplace.”

