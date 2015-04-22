Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison has an incredible real estate portfolio — take a look at his properties in Silicon Valley, Japan, Hawaii, and more

Fred Prouser/Reuters; Barbara Kraft Oracle cofounder Larry Ellison.

Larry Ellison, Oracle‘s cofounder and former CEO, has an extensive real estate portfolio.

His holdings include multiple homes in Silicon Valley and Lake Tahoe, as well as 98% of the Hawaiian island of Lanai.

Here are all the real estate holdings belonging to Ellison, the seventh-richest person in the world.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Dubbed the “nation’s most avid trophy-home buyer” by the Wall Street Journal, Oracle cofounder Larry Ellison is no stranger to the real estate market.

Ellison is the seventh-richest person in the world, with a net worth of more than $US55 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index. When asked in 2012 why he would buy more homes than he could possibly live in, Ellison referenced his love of art.

“I’m going to start these art museums that are basically converted homes,” Ellison told CNBC in 2012. “I have one for modern art, and I have one for 19th-century European art, and one for French impressionism.”

Although his 2012 purchase of the Hawaiian island of Lanai has been his largest overall investment by far, he’s made a number of blockbuster purchases over the last two decades in Silicon Valley, Lake Tahoe, and even Japan.

Here are all the houses and properties belonging to the cofounder of Oracle:

Ellison bought this $US3.9 million home in San Francisco’s swanky Pacific Heights neighbourhood in 1988.

Google Maps

Ellison owns a 10,000-square-foot mansion, designed by architect William Wurster, with four levels and five bedrooms. The Pacific Heights neighbourhood is known as “Billionaire’s Row,” which is also home to other tech moguls like Zynga founder Mark Pincus, Apple designer Jony Ive, and Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman.

Several news outlets reported Ellison planned to buy the home next door for $US40 million so he could cut down his neighbour’s trees blocking his home’s view. However, the sale didn’t happen.

His 23-acre estate in Woodside, California, is modelled after a 16th-century Japanese imperial palace.

Bing Maps

Ellison first purchased the property in 1995 for $US12 million. It reportedly took nine years and $US200 million to design and renovate the Woodside home, and was completed in 2004.

Ellison also once owned an equestrian compound, not far from his Woodside estate, which he purchased for $US23 million in 2005. However, he put the property up for sale in 2011.

Ellison took a markdown for the estate, which he listed at $US19 million. The two-part property spanned almost seven acres, and had a barn for horses, a beach volleyball court, and a pool.

In nearby Palo Alto, Ellison owns the Epiphany Hotel, which he purchased for $US71.6 million in 2015.

While Ellison still owns the hotel, it’s has been managed by Nobu Hospitality since 2017 under the name Nobu Hotel Epiphany. The hotel is currently under renovation, but will open in 2020 with 73 rooms equipped with Alexa virtual assistants that range from $US600 to $US900 a night.

Ellison owns as many as two dozen properties in Malibu, California, including at least 10 on a stretch of Carbon Beach known as “Billionaire’s Beach.” His total spending on properties in Malibu is an estimated $US200 million to $US250 million.

Photo by David McNew/Getty Images Carbon Beach.

Since 2002, Ellison has steadily been buying up properties in Malibu. In 2013, he paid $US18 million for producer Jerry Bruckheimer’s house, and also paid $US48 million for a five-bedroom home that once belonged to the late real estate developer Norman Ackenberg.

Some of those Malibu homes, like this 2,800-square-foot oceanfront cottage, are often available for rent.

In 2015, the home was available to rent for $US65,000 a month with a $US35,000 security deposit.

In 2004, Ellison paid $US17.6 million for a Carbon Beach property now home to Nobu, an ultra-trendy chain of Japanese restaurants popular among Hollywood A-listers.

Donato Sardella/WireImage

Ellison also bought the property right next door, where he opened a Mediterranean restaurant in 2013 called Nikita (named after his girlfriend Nikita Kahn). However, Nikita closed in late 2014, while Nobu Malibu remains successful.

In 2007, Ellison purchased the historic beachfront Casa Malibu Inn for $US20 million. He transformed the property into a Japanese concept hotel called Nobu Ryokan Malibu, which opened in April 2017.

Barbara Kraft

To build the 16-room high-end hotel on Carbon Beach, Ellison teamed up with actor Robert De Niro, film producer Meir Teper, and Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, the mastermind behind the Nobu sushi chain.

The hotel is in the style of a ryokan, a traditional Japanese-style inn, with rooms overlooking the ocean that feature soaking tubs. Rooms are available for around $US2,300 a night.

Ellison added to his real estate portfolio in Malibu in 2018 with a $US38 million purchase of a beachfront house from movie producer Joel Silver.

The property has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, as well as a detached guest house with another two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Ellison, an avid tennis fan himself, bought the Malibu Racquet Club for $US6.9 million in 2007.

The facilities have been vastly improved since the purchase, with the addition of new tennis courts. Tennis pros Victoria Azarenka and Serena Williams have been spotted here.

The club is incredibly private – you have to score an invitation to become a member.

Ellison capitalised on his love for tennis in 2009, when he bought the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, home to the professional tennis tournament BNP Paribas Open. The property is located just outside of Palm Springs, California.

Since buying the property and the tournament for $US100 million, Ellison transformed the facilities to accommodate for additional courts, bigger stadiums, and more room for attendees.

Ellison also owns a private golf club spanning almost 250 acres in Rancho Mirage, California. He bought the property for $US42.9 million in 2011.

Google Maps

Previously owned by Yellowstone Club founders Tim and Edra Blixseth, the Porcupine Creek golf club includes a main house with a whopping 16 bedrooms, in addition to several separate guest houses.

Ellison also owns numerous properties along picturesque Lake Tahoe. He offloaded this home on Lake Tahoe’s east shore in 2014 — it sold for $US20.35 million.

Sinead Kelly Hastings, Tahoe Real Estate Photography

The property – located in Glenbrook, Nevada – is more than 2.6 acres and has 13 bedrooms, a screening room, a library, and a sauna. Ellison purchased it in 2006, but decided to sell in favour of properties in Lake Tahoe’s Snug Harbour and Incline Village.

Ellison has a number of properties in Incline Village, Nevada, an affluent neighbourhood on Lake Tahoe’s north shore favoured by billionaires. The total amount he’s spent on properties here is estimated at $US102 million.

The 7.6-acre property has a private beach and two private piers, a tennis court, and a pool and spa. There are a number of houses on the estate: a cottage, a writer’s cabin, a beach house, a guard house, and more.

In 2017, Ellison purchased the iconic Cal Neva Resort — once owned by Frank Sinatra — in North Lake Tahoe for $US35.8 million.

Don Graham/Wikipedia Commons

The 10-story lodge, hotel, and casino was once frequented by the likes of Marilyn Monroe and Judy Garland. Ellison is reportedly gearing up to renovate the property, which was built in 1926.

Across the US, on the East Coast, Ellison owns properties in ritzy Newport, Rhode Island. In 2010, he paid $US10.5 million for the Beechwood Mansion, an estate he spent more than $US100 million on to turn it into an art museum.

Joe Sohm/Visions of America/UIG via Getty Images

The historic Beechwood Mansion once belonged to the Astor family, and is still under renovation to become an art museum housing Ellison’s personal collection of 18th and 19th century European art.

After buying the Beechwood estate, Ellison purchased three surrounding properties on Newport’s Bellevue Avenue. Most recently, Ellison bought the nearby Seacliff home for $US11 million in February.

Google Maps The four properties Ellison owns in Newport, Rhode Island.

The Seacliff property has 10 total rooms and five bedrooms. By purchasing these four neighbouring Bellevue Avenue properties, Ellison’s Newport estate now spans nine acres.

Ellison owns a historic garden villa in Kyoto, Japan, which was reportedly listed for $US86 million.

Wikipedia Nanzen-ji Temple, located near Ellison’s estate.

The property is located on the grounds of Nanzen-ji, a Zen Buddhist temple in Kyoto. Ellison told CNBC in 2012 that the property will eventually become a Japanese art museum.

In 2012, Ellison paid a reported $US300 million to buy 98% of the Hawaiian island of Lanai. The land includes 90,000 acres of land, 3,2000 residents, and two Four Seasons resorts.

Since purchasing the island, Ellison has bought two airlines, refurbished the island’s hotels, and started investing in clean energy sources. He plans to use the island as an experiment for environmentally sound practices.

One of the two resorts on the island, the Four Seasons Resort Lanai, reopened in February 2016 after a months-long renovation. The renovated hotel includes a Nobu restaurant and over 200 hotel rooms.

Four Seasons Resorts Lana’i The Four Seasons Resort Lanai.

The resort has designer boutiques, an “adults-only retreat” with waterfalls, and an 18-hole golf course designed by legendary champion Jack Nicklaus.

In February 2014, Ellison purchased more residential properties near the other Lanai hotel, the Four Seasons Resorts Lanai at Manele Bay. He spent a little more than $US41 million on the additional homes.

Included in his purchase of the island was the Lana’i Animal Rescue Center, which is reportedly home to about 400 feral cats.

Many of the cats were rescued from the dump and other sites near the Four Seasons, according to a Buzzfeed News feature on the center.

Additional reporting by Madeline Stone.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.