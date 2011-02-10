HOUSE OF THE DAY: Larry Ellison Buys An Incredible $43 Million Golf House

Leah Goldman
imageHey, come on inside!

Photo: Courtesy of Christie’s Great Estates

Larry Ellison just added Porcupine Creek to his growing list of California real estate. He bought the estate, which has a 19-hole golf course, from Yellowstone Club founders, Tim and Edra Blixseth for $42.9 million (via Luxist).Ellison grabbed the property at a $33 million discount. The Blixseth’s, who are now divorced, put the home on the market in February 2010 for $75 million, dropped it to $55 million last fall, and marked it down again for Ellison.

Porcupine Creek covers 249 acres of land and the main house has a whopping 16 bedrooms.

Here's a bird's eye view of the incredible estate

The home wows guests the minute they approach the front door

Here's a view of one of the ornately decorated living rooms

And the design style continues in the dining room

The game room

Another sitting area, with another fireplace

The indoor spa/hot tub

Now let's go outside

The pathway leading to the pool area

The pool with breathtaking views of the mountains

And a view of the guest houses

Here's the 19-hole golf course

It was ranked 13th best in California by Golf Digest

What a view for a round of golf

There's also a clubhouse

A view inside the clubhouse

Now take a look around a former Facebook exec's new house

Check Out Sean Parker's New $20 Million New York City Townhouse >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.