HOUSE OF THE DAY: Larry Ellison Buys An Incredible $43 Million Golf House

Photo: Courtesy of Christie’s Great Estates

Larry Ellison just added Porcupine Creek to his growing list of California real estate. He bought the estate, which has a 19-hole golf course, from Yellowstone Club founders, Tim and Edra Blixseth for $42.9 million (via Luxist).Ellison grabbed the property at a $33 million discount. The Blixseth’s, who are now divorced, put the home on the market in February 2010 for $75 million, dropped it to $55 million last fall, and marked it down again for Ellison.



Porcupine Creek covers 249 acres of land and the main house has a whopping 16 bedrooms.

