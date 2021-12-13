Larry Ellison has scored a $50 billion gain on Oracle and Tesla stock this year — and now ranks as the world’s 5th-richest person

Larry Ellison. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Larry Ellison has racked up $US50 ($AU70) billion in gains on just two stocks this year, Oracle and Tesla.

The Oracle chairman still owns 1.16 billion shares of the enterprise-software company he cofounded, Securities and Exchange Commission filings show. Oracle’s stock price has surged 64% this year, boosting the value of Ellison’s 42% stake by about $US46 ($AU64) billion, to $US120 ($AU167) billion.

Ellison also owns around 15 million Tesla shares — a position he established after joining the board of Elon Musk’s electric-vehicle company in December 2018, SEC filings show. Tesla stock has soared by roughly one-third this year, lifting the value of Ellison’s 1.5% stake by around $US4 ($AU6) billion, to $US15 ($AU21) billion.

Between Oracle and Tesla, Ellison has scored roughly $US50 ($AU70) billion in unrealized gains this year. He now ranks fifth on Forbes’ billionaire list with a $US136 ($AU190) billion fortune, ahead of Google cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, and former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer.

Ellison’s gains over the past few years are also impressive. His Tesla stake has ballooned by about 15-fold in value since he revealed it in January 2019, while his Oracle holdings have roughly doubled in value over the same period.

Notably, Ellison’s Tesla stake was worth close to $US19 ($AU26) billion when the automaker’s stock peaked at $US1,243 ($AU1,733) in early November. His Oracle stake is worth a record amount today following the stock’s 16% surge on Friday, after the company beat Wall Street’s earnings forecasts and trumpeted its cloud strategy.