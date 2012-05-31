Larry Ellison: Oracle Didn't Want To Buy Buddy Media

Larry Ellison

Photo: Business Insider

Did Oracle really want to buy Facebook ad platform Buddy Media instead of Vitrue—snatching it away from Salesforce.com? Nope, Larry Ellison said.Speaking today onstage at AllThingsD’s D10 conference, Ellison admitted that he looked at Buddy Media, which Salesforce.com snapped up this week for over $800 million.



A few days earlier, Oracle bought Vitrue for a reported $300 million.

Buddy Media is one of the better known startups that helps companies manage their ads and pages on Facebook. Business Insider even named it one of 17 Enterprise Startups to Bet Your Career On.

But Vitrue will do the trick for Oracle, Ellison says. “Companies want to advertise on Facebook, roll out their products on Facebook and know what people are saying about products on Facebook.”

“That’s why you bought Vitrue?” AllThingsD’s Kara Swisher asked.

“Absolutely.”

“Did you look at Buddy Media?”

“We did and we got the one we wanted,” he answered.

Don’t miss: 17 Enterprise Startups To Bet Your Career On

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.