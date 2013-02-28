Larry Ellison Just Bought An Airline — Here Are All The Other Extravagant Things The Billionaire Owns

Photo: Flickr via Port of San Diego

Larry Ellison just added another prize possession to his personal portfolio: his own Hawaiian airline.As we previously reported, Ellison was considering buying Island Air to help people get to Lanai, the Hawaiian Island he owns. Today, the sale became official; terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Buying an airline is a very Ellison-like thing to do. Ellison is a pilot who collects planes. His son is a stunt pilot, too.

And when the fabulously wealthy CEO of Oracle isn’t running his company, he spends a lot of his time collecting extravagent things, like mansions, yachts and golf courses.

