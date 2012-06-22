Larry Ellison Bought An Island — Here's The Rest Of Planet Earth He Owns

Photo: AP

Larry Ellison is fabulously wealthy.And as wealthy people do, he spends a lot of his time buying a lot of extravagent things.



Yachts. Mansions. Golf courses.

And now Ellison has paid between $500 million and $600 million for 98 per cent of an island in Hawaii.

We’re still waiting to see what he’s doing with the island — hopefully it will be dinosaur related. But in the meantime, we’ve tracked down some of the rest of Larry Ellison’s ridiculous portfolio.

