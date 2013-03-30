Larry Ellison Is Selling His $28.5 Million Lake Tahoe Mansion – Because He's Building One 3 Times Its Size

Alyson Shontell
larry ellison lake tahoe mansion

Billionaire Oracle CEO Larry Ellison is selling one of his many mansions. But it’s not because he’s become practical. It’s because he’s building a property that’s three times bigger, says the WSJ.

Ellison’s 2.62 acre, 9,000+ square-foot Lake Tahoe home is on the market for $28.5 million. It took him three years to build and includes a sound-proof screening room and Japanese soaking tubs in the master suite. There are six bedrooms and 8.5 baths.

The new house will be a 7.6 acre property. 

Larry Ellison is known for collecting mansions. He has a few on Malibu’s Carbon Beach, one in Newport, Rhode Island, and of course Porcupine Creek.

Here’s his real estate portfolio, and here are big, gorgeous photos of his $28.5 million home that’s on the market.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.