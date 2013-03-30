Larry Ellison Is Selling His $28.5 Million Lake Tahoe Mansion – Because He's Building One 3 Times Its Size

Billionaire Oracle CEO Larry Ellison is selling one of his many mansions. But it’s not because he’s become practical. It’s because he’s building a property that’s three times bigger, says the WSJ.



Ellison’s 2.62 acre, 9,000+ square-foot Lake Tahoe home is on the market for $28.5 million. It took him three years to build and includes a sound-proof screening room and Japanese soaking tubs in the master suite. There are six bedrooms and 8.5 baths.

The new house will be a 7.6 acre property.

Larry Ellison is known for collecting mansions. He has a few on Malibu’s Carbon Beach, one in Newport, Rhode Island, and of course Porcupine Creek.

Here’s his real estate portfolio, and here are big, gorgeous photos of his $28.5 million home that’s on the market.

