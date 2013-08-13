LARRY ELLISON: I Don't Like Google CEO Larry Page

Oracle Oracle CEO Larry Ellison

Outspoken Oracle CEO Larry Ellison is not a fan of Google CEO Larry Page.

Oracle and Google have been fighting in court for years. Ellison believes Google is wilfully infringing on Oracle’s patents for Android.

A jury determined that Google hadn’t violated any Oracle patents, but Ellison doesn’t seem to agree with the jury.

In an interview with Charlie Rose at CBS, Ellison accused Google of stealing Oracle’s tools to make Android happen.

He said Larry Page is acting evil.

Here’s the transcript from CBS:

LARRY ELLISON: I think most of– the only problem– guys I have trouble with are the Google guys. CHARLIE ROSE: Really? LARRY ELLISON: Yeah. CHARLIE ROSE: So Larry and Sergey you have trouble with? LARRY ELLISON: Larry specifically. Larry– I– I think– I– CHARLIE ROSE: Larry per se? LARRY ELLISON: Yeah, Larry per se. CHARLIE ROSE: Why? LARRY ELLISON: ‘Cause– he makes the decisions over there. He run– he runs that company. No one else runs that company. And they decided– let me very clear. They– when you program– when you write a program for the android phone, you write it. You– you use the Oracle tool– Oracle Java tools for everything. And at the very end, you press a button and said, “Convert this to Android format.” We don’t compete with Google. We don’t do anything Google does. We– we just think they took our stuff and– and that was– and that was wrong. That’s a completely separate issue. CHARLIE ROSE: But, I mean, do you think they’re evil? LARRY ELLISON: I think what they did was– was– absolutely evil. CHARLIE ROSE: And you blame Larry Page? LARRY ELLISON: Abs– 100% Larry Page. CHARLIE ROSE: So if what they did is evil, that makes Larry Page evil? LARRY ELLISON: No, it makes what he did evil. Which is quite different. And I know his slogan is “Don’t be evil.” CHARLIE ROSE: Exactly, that’s what I’m talking about. LARRY ELLISON: And I think he slipped up this one time. But– the– CHARLIE ROSE: So he’s a good guy except this one time when he– LARRY ELLISON: This really bothers me. I don’t– I don’t see how he thinks you can just copy someone else’s stuff. It really– it really bothers me.

